Joe Root steps down as England Test captain

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2022, 02:01 pm 1 min read

Joe Root has stepped down as England's Test captain (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England Test team skipper Joe Root has stepped down as captain following his side's defeat in the recently concluded series against West Indies. Earlier, Root was appointed Sir Alastair Cook's successor in 2017. England have been performing poorly for a while in Tests and see their winless run stretched to nine matches. The Three Lions will need to start afresh now.

Context Why does this story matter?

England weren't going anywhere in the longest format of late and the series of losses have been hurting.

In the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, England remain bottom of the pile.

They were hammered 4-0 by Australia in The Ashes.

A 1-0 defeat to WI was a hard pill to swallow.

Root has been England's best player but then it's a team sport.

Words 'I am immensely proud to have captained my country'

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride," said Root. He said it has been an honor to lead England all these years. "It has been an honor to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket," he added.