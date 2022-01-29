Sports

Women's Ashes, Heather Knight smashes career-best 168*: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

Knight scored a terrific 168* for England Women (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England women's cricket team skipper Heather Knight finished with a career-best unbeaten 168 on Day 3 of the one-off Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval. Resuming the day on an unbeaten 127, Knight remained until the end as England were bundled out for 297. In response, Australia are 12/2 in their second innings before rain forced stumps. We decode Knight's stats.

Match How has the match panned out?

Australia declared their innings on 337/9 in the first innings. Rachael Haynes (86) and Meg Lanning (93) were the decisive forces. For England Women, Katherine Brunt claimed a fifer. In response, England were bowled out for 297 as Knight scored more than half of her side's total. Ellyse Perry took three wickets. Australia are 12/2 in their second innings, losing both openers.

Century Knight registers her second Test century

Knight has raced to 649 runs in Tests at an average of 49.92. She now has two Test centuries with the unbeaten 168 being her top score. She also has three fifties under her belt. In seven Tests versus Australia Women, Knight has 553 runs at 55.30. This is her second Test century versus the Aussies.

Information Knight plays a key role

Playing her ninth Test, Knight impressed with a superb 168*-run effort. She faced 294 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and a six. She shared an important 100-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Sophie Ecclestone, who scored 34 from 117 balls. This stand bailed England out.

Do you know? Knight continues her top form in Australia

In four Tests on Australian soil, senior England international Knight has already surpassed the 300-run mark. She has scored 345 runs at 69.00. This was her maiden century Down Under. She also has two fifties in Australia.