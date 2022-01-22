Sports

End of an era: Decoding Chris Gayle's IPL numbers

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 22, 2022, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Chris Gayle has been the most destructive batter in the T20 set-up for over a decade now. However, Gayle is now nearing the twilight zone of his career. Though, he is yet to announce his retirement from the game, his decision to withdraw his name from the Indian Premier League players' auction is yet another indication that he is ready for life after cricket.

Context Why does it matter?

Gayle has been a prominent name in cricket for quite some time now.

However, in recent years, he has turned his focus toward the shorter format of the game and went on to play across the globe in different franchise-based competitions, including IPL.

Now that, he is nearing the fag end of his career, we take a look at his illustrative journey in IPL.

Career A look at his IPL career

At present, Gayle is the seventh-highest run-scorer and third-highest among overseas players, in IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,965 runs from 142 matches at an incredible average of 39.72. He owns a strike rate of 148.96, the second-highest among the top seven batters in the tournament. Gayle scored 193 runs in ten games in IPL 2021.

Hundreds Most hundreds in the IPL

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss, Gayle, holds the record for the most number of hundreds in India's domestic T20 league - 6. He is followed by Virat Kohli (5), David Warner (4), Shane Watson (4), AB de Villiers (3), and Sanju Samson (3). Interestingly, he recorded five of these centuries while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He smashed one hundred for Punjab Kings.

Sixes Most sixes in the IPL

Gayle is known for his ability to smash sixes at will. Perhaps that's why it should not come as a surprise that he leads IPL's six-hitting chart with 357 sixes under his name. This is 106 more than the second-placed AB de Villiers (251). Rohit Sharma (227) is sitting at the third spot, followed by MS Dhoni (219) and Kieron Pollard (214).

Ton Fastest hundred in T20 cricket

In 2013, Gayle produced the greatest T20 innings of all time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing for the RCB, he decimated the bowling attack of Pune Warriors India. He shattered plenty of records with his blistering 175* (66), the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket. Gayle also recorded the fastest IPL and T20 century (30 balls), a record that remains unbroken to date.

Stats Most sixes in an innings

Gayle holds the record for the most number of sixes in an innings (17 vs PWI, 2013). The second spot in this list is reserved by Brendon McCullum (13 vs RCB, 2008). Gayle is also occupying the third (13 vs Delhi Capitals, 2012) and fifth spot (12 vs PBKS, 2015) on the list. ABD is sitting at 4th (12 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016).