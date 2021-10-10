IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: CSK beat DC to reach final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 11:16 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 70-run knock for CSK

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday in Dubai. Batting first, DC managed 172/5 in 20 overs. In response, CSK (173/6) saw Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa share a century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a superb win. We present the records that were broken.

DC v CSK

How did the match pan out?

DC got off to a flying start before losing their way to be reduced to 80/4. Notably, out of these 80 runs, Prithvi Shaw scored 60 himself. Rishabh Pant (51*) and Shimron Hetmyer (37) helped DC get past 170. In reply, CSK lost Faf du Plessis early on before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa added valuable runs. DC fought back, but it wasn't enough.

Duo

Feats registered by Shaw and Pant

DC youngster Shaw slammed his fourth IPL fifty this season and 10th overall. His 60-run knock included seven fours and three sixes. Shaw has raced to 1,287 runs at 24.75. Shaw has now gone past 150 fours in the IPL (153). Pant struck a 35-ball 51*. He became the ninth batter to surpass 400 runs this season (413). Pant hit his 15th IPL half-century.

Records

Bravo is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker in IPL

Dwayne Bravo (1/31) has raced to 166 IPL wickets, equaling the mark of Amit Mishra. He is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bravo is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker against DC in the IPL (21). Ravindra Jadeja (1/23) now has 11 wickets this season. He became the 11th bowler with 125-plus wickets in the competition. Jadeja has 18 scalps against the Capitals.

CSK duo

Records scripted by Ruturaj and Uthappa

Uthappa scored a valiant 63, registering his 25th half-century in the competition. Ruturaj (70) became the second-highest scorer this season (603). He is the second batter after KL Rahul to score 600-plus runs. He slammed his fourth IPL fifty this season and seventh overall. Ruturaj and Uthappa stitched a 110-run stand. This is CSK's highest partnership for any wicket against DC in the IPL.

Do you know?

Third CSK batter to surpass 600 runs in a season

Ruturaj is now just the third CSK batter to get past 600 runs in a season. Prior to him, Michael Hussey (733 in IPL 2013) and Ambati Rayudu (602 in IPL 2018) achieved this mark for the Yellow Army.

Information

Ninth IPL final for CSK

CSK have reached their ninth IPL final and the first after 2019. They have won the title on three occasions, besides being a five-time runners-up.