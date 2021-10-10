Decoding the stats of Reilly Opelka in 2021

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 09:27 pm

Reilly Opelka to face Grigor Dimitrov at the Indian Wells Masters

Reilly Opelka claimed a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round at the Indian Wells Masters. The American will face 23rd seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third-round clash. Opelka has won 20 matches in the season, but is yet to win a title. He was the finalist at the National Bank Open in August. Here are his stats in 2021.

Form

Opelka is 20-18 in the season

Prior to the Indian Wells, Opelka suffered a defeat to Casper Ruud at the Laver Cup. He finished as the runner-up at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto. Daniil Medvedev defeated him in the final. The American reached the semi-finals in Rome (lost to Rafael Nadal). Opelka has a win-loss record of 20-18 in the ongoing season.

Information

Maiden Masters 1000 semi-final

Opelka reached his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final in Rome. He defeated Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Musetti, Aslan Karatsev, and Federico Delbonis in straight sets en route to the penultimate clash. Opelka lost to Nadal in the semi-final.

Canada

Opelka stunned Tsitsipas to reach his first Masters 1000 final

A few months later, Opelka reached his second Masters 1000 semi-final (Toronto) by defeating Nick Kyrgios, Dimitrov, Lloyd Harris and Roberto Bautista Agut. He then stunned third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and qualified for his first ATP Masters 1000 final. This was also his first win over a top five player. Opelka eventually lost to world number two Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Milestone

Opelka entered the top 20 after US Open

In August, Opelka defeated Soonwoo Kwon, Musetti, and Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the fourth round at the US Open. He qualified for the this stage at Grand Slams for the first time in his career. He lost to Lloyd Harris in four sets in the last 16 clash. However, he made his top 20 debut in the ATP singles Rankings.