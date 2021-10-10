Petra Kvitova vs Victoria Azarenka: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 08:03 pm

Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka to meet at Indian Wells Masters

Petra Kvitova earned a one-sided win over Arantxa Rus in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters 2021. She beat the Dutch 6-2, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash with Victoria Azarenka. The latter advanced to the third as her opponent Magda Linette retired through injury when Azarenka was leading 7-5, 3-0. Here, we decode the stats of Kvitova and Azarenka.

Kvitova

A look at Kvitova's career stats

Kvitova boasts a career win-loss record of 575-255. She has 28 WTA singles titles to her name. She is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014). She is 33-11 in grass-court tournament. Kvitova has won over 30 matches (31) at the US Open too. She was the runner-up at Australian Open in 2019. The 31-year-old has a win-loss record of 25-12 at this Slam.

Azarenka

Azarenka has a 547-212 WTA record

Azarenka has registered a 547-212 record so far. She owns 21 WTA singles titles. The Belarusian has won the Australian Open twice (2012 and 2013). She has a win-loss record of 39-11 at this Slam. Besides, Azarenka has reached the final of US Open thrice (2012, 2013, and 2020). She is 42-14, 33-13, and 26-14 at the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open respectively.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Azarenka and Kvitova have met a total of eight times. The latter lead the head-to-head record 5-3. Their recent meeting was in St Petersburg when Kvitova beat Azarenka in the last 16 clash. Notably, Kvitova has won five of the last six matches between the two. In 2011, she beat Aarenka to win the WTA Championships final.

Information

Third player to win the WTA Championships on debut

Kvitova became only the third player to win the 2011 WTA Championships on debut. She defeated then world number two Azarenka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the summit clash. In the round-robin stage, Kvitova beat Vera Zvonareva, Caroline Wozniacki, and Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets.

Kvitova

Kvitova is 29-16 in the season

Prior to the Indian Wells, Kvitova was defeated by Anett Kontaveit in the semi-finals of WTA 500 event (Ostrava). The former also reached the quarter-finals of Western and Southern Open. Kvitova trounced Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open. She became the first player (male or female) born in the 1990s to win titles across three decades. She is 29-16 in the ongoing season.

Azarenka

The stats of Azarenka in 2021

Before the Indian Wells Masters, Azarenka lost to Muguruza in the last 16 clash in Chicago. The latter also defeated Azarenka at the US Open. Azarenka had reached the semi-final in the WTA 500 event in Berlin. She also made the semi-finals at the Qatar Open. Despite winning matches, Azarenka has lacked consistency throughout the season. She is 24-8 in the season.