IPL 2021, RR vs MI: Here is the match preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 12:56 pm

RR and MI face each other on Tuesday in Sharjah

Match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 sees Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Tuesday. RR are placed sixth in the standings with 10 points from 12 games. MI are seventh, with the same number of points. However, it's the NRR separating the two sides. In a must-win scenario, the stakes will be high. Here's the complete preview.

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

RR and MI have met on 24 occasions in the IPL. MI have won 12 matches, whereas, RR have pocketed 11 games. One match didn't have a result. Earlier this season, MI beat RR by seven wickets in the first phase. Notably, RR have won five of the last seven meetings versus MI.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface has been on the slower side this season. Out of six matches in Sharjah this season, four have been won by teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RR

RR will be in upbeat mode after beating CSK

The Royals stole CSK's thunder the other night, chasing 190 runs easily. The openers were on song from the start and were aggressive. However, MI have a quality bowling unit and with the surface being slow, RR need to bat wisely. The onus will be on their openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have batted well together. Bowling wise, RR have the character.

MI

MI haven't got their performances in sync

MI haven't performed as expected since the resumption of IPL 2021 season in the UAE. The defending champions have lost four out of the five matches played here. MI's batting is a cause of concern and there is plenty of inconsistency riding. They need to up the tempo and perform collectively. Bowling wise, they are a sound outfit and RR will be tested.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

RR probable playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, A Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman MI probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Performers

A look at the top performers

RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 488 runs against MI at 30.50. He needs 12 more to script the mark of 500 against MI. In 14 matches, Jaydev Unadkat has claimed 14 scalps against MI at 32.35. In 23 matches against RR, Rohit Sharma has scored 504 runs at 22.90. In nine matches, Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 12 scalps against RR.