Premier League, Man City hold Liverpool at Anfield: Records broken

Kevin De Bruyne scored the equalizing goal for Man City against Liverpool

Manchester City held rivals Liverpool 2-2 in gameweek seven of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Liverpool went ahead twice in the second half in a pulsating contest but City were up to the task and equalized on both occasions. Both teams shared the spoils as Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Here are the records that were broken.

LIVMCI

Liverpool and City play out a thrilling 2-2 draw

City dominated the first half and dictated the terms but could not find the breakthrough. Liverpool improved after half-time as Ederson denied Diogo Jota before Sadio Mane scored the opener, getting assisted by Mohamed Salah. Foden then equalized for City by drilling a superb finish into the far corner. Salah scored an incredible solo goal but Kevin De Bruyne gave City a point.

Liverpool

Interesting numbers for Liverpool

Liverpool remain the only Premier League side yet to lose this season (W4 D3). They have now extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches (W13 D6). As per Opta, Liverpool have only managed to beat Man City on one of the last seven occasions in the Premier League (D3 L3), conceding 14 times during this phase.

Salah

Salah continues his red-hot streak

Salah netted his 103rd Premier League goal, besides getting to 37 assists. The Egyptian has netted six goals this season and has three assists under his belt. As per Opta, Salah has now scored in each of his last seven appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. He has equaled his longest scoring streak for the Reds (last achieved in April 2018).

Records

Notable records for Foden and De Bruyne

As per Opta, Man City youngster Phil Foden (21y 128d) is the youngest player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Liverpool since Romelu Lukaku in November 2013 (20y 194d). He has two goals at Anfield and both have been assisted by Gabriel Jesus. As per Squawka Football, KDB has now scored at Anfield for the first time in his professional career.

Do you know?

Salah continues his sublime run in 2021-22

Salah has scored eight goals and assisted three in eight of his nine games in all competitions this season. As per Opta, he has a direct hand in more goals so far in 2021-22 than any other Premier League player.