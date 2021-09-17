Europa League, West Ham beat Dinamo Zagreb: Records broken

West Ham beat Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League opener

West Ham United beat Dinamo Zagreb away on matchday one of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season on Thursday. The Hammers saw Michail Antonio and Declan Rice score in either halves to give the side a perfect start in its European journey. Notably, West Ham have maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Here are further details on the same.

How did the match pan out?

West Ham got the perfect start after Antonio scored the opener in the 21st minute. His right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left saw the ball find the back of the net. West Ham were far more superior until half-time. Zagreb started well after the break but Rice's brilliance helped West Ham restore their authority. That saw Zagreb's momentum get pinned down.

Declan Rice scripts these records

As per Opta, at 22 years and 245 days, Rice is West Ham's youngest goal-scorer in major European competition since Frank Lampard scored against NK Osijek in the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup (21y 88d). This was Rice's 150th appearance for West Ham and he has scored his sixth goal for the side. Notably, this was his very first away goal for the Hammers.

Unique records for Antonio

Antonio is now the outright top scorer of all Premier League players in the ongoing 2021-22 season, with his five goals coming from only nine shots on target. As per Opta, Antonio is West Ham's first goal-scorer in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) since Marc-Vivien Foe against Osijek in September 1999.

Performance

Rice delivers a captain's performance for the Hammers

As per Squawka Football, Rice delivered a captain's performance for West Ham. He clocked a 98.2% pass accuracy, besides notching 64 touches. He completed 53 of the 54 passes attempted and recovered the ball five times. He won four duels, attempted three shots, made two tackles, two interceptions, and 2 take-ons.