India will not play ODIs in New Zealand this year

India's ODI tour of New Zealand has been postponed to 2022 due to a packed calendar and COVID-19-related restrictions. Team India was due to tour the nation to play three ODIs as a part of the World Cup Super League. However, the Indian players are required to quarantine for 14 days in order to play the series. Here are further details.

The series will be played after T20 WC next year

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson confirmed that the ODI series between the two nations will be scheduled after the completion of T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Notably, New Zealand will be touring India in November for two Tests and three T20Is.

NZ will host Bangladesh, Netherlands, and SA in the summer

NZ will host Bangladesh, Netherlands, and SA in the upcoming summer. The Test series against Bangladesh and SA are part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. NZ will also host the Women's WC in March-April. "We've got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we've got to give them time at home," NZC CEO David White said.

Opening Test against Bangladesh could be delayed

New Zealand will undergo 14 days of quarantine upon returning from India before Christmas. As a result, New Zealand won't be able to host the Boxing Day Test on December 26. The opening Test against Bangladesh could get delayed.

NZ suffered T20I series defeat to Bangladesh

New Zealand recently suffered a 3-2 defeat in the five-match T20I series to Bangladesh. They lost the first two T20Is before winning the third. Bangladesh and New Zealand won the fourth and fifth T20I respectively. The Kiwis will now play three ODIs in Pakistan, starting September 17. Thereafter, the two teams will clash in the five-match T20I series.

India last toured New Zealand in 2020

New Zealand last hosted India for a full-fledged tour in 2020. India had routed the hosts 5-0 in T20Is. The Black Caps then bounced back and won the three-match ODI series 3-0. They also trounced the Indian team 2-0 in the two-match Test series. The two teams recently met in the World Test Championship final. New Zealand defeated India to win the mace.