Champions League, Real Madrid beat Liverpool in quarter-finals (first leg)Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 09:51 am
A brace by Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.
This marked his first goal in the knockout stage of the Champions League.
He also became the second-youngest player to score a UCL knockout goal for Real Madrid.
The Zinedine Zidane-managed side has gained a substantial lead ahead of the return leg.
Unwanted records for Liverpool
As per Opta, no side has beaten Liverpool more often than Real Madrid (four, level with Benfica) across all European competitions.
The Reds have suffered defeat in each of their last four encounters against Real Madrid.
Notably, Liverpool have failed to attempt a shot in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since November 2014 (also against Real Madrid).
Second-youngest to score a Champions League knockout goal
Vinicius Junior became the second-youngest player to score a Champions League knockout goal for Real Madrid (20y, 268d). Notably, only Kylian Mbappe (18) in April 2017 (Dortmund) has scored a Champions League brace in the quarter-finals or later at a younger age than him.