Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 11:31 pm

The 2021 edition of IPL will be in full swing from April 9 onward. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai. Unlike the last season, where the fast bowlers made merry in UAE, the impending season could be fruitful for spinners. We list out the players who could win the Purple Cap this time.

Rabada Kagiso Rabada remains the front-runner

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been one of the most hostile fast bowlers in the IPL. He has a knack for picking wickets in quick succession. While Rabada bagged the Purple Cap last season (30 wickets), he was the second-highest wicket-taker in 2019 (25). The Delhi Capitals pacer is the front-runner to top the wickets tally this time as well.

Nortje The fiery Anrich Nortje could rule the wickets column

Rabada's compatriot Anrich Nortje also fared well in 2020. He dented the oppositions with searing deliveries, which often clocked over 145 KPH. In his debut IPL season (2020), the Proteas fast bowler finished with fourth-most wickets (22 at 23.27). Recently, Nortje picked up four and three wickets in the two ODIs against Pakistan. He would want to rule the wickets column this time.

Bumrah Bumrah will be raring to take the field

You just can't keep Jasprit Bumrah off the list! He might have missed out on action recently due to personal commitments, but his credentials continue to back him. Bumrah was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2020, having accounted for 27 scalps at an average of just 14.96. He picked up 19 and 17 wickets in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Rashid Rashid could be even more deceptive on spin-friendly tracks

Rashid Khan has been the prized possession for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He is deemed the most fearsome leg-spinner, who owns an economy of 6.25. In 2020, Rashid scalped 20 wickets at an incredible average of 17.20. Interestingly, SRH will play most of their games in Chennai and Delhi this season. He could be even more deceptive, considering the spin-friendly wickets.

Others A look at other contenders for Purple Cap