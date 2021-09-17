Europa League, Leicester City 2-2 Napoli: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 02:55 am

Leicester City blew away a two-goal lead

Leicester City blew away their two-goal advantage against Italian side Napoli on matchday one of the Europa League 2021-22 season. The Foxes were 2-0 up in the 64th minute before Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored twice to deny the Premier League club a victory in Group C. Leicester have a tricky group to handle and this result will be hard to swallow. Here's more.

LEINAP

Napoli steal Leicester's joy

Ayoze Perez gave Leicester the lead after scoring a first-half volley. Harvey Barnes then doubled Leicester's lead after the break as the hosts looked on course for a win. However, Napoli saw Osimhen pulling a goal back in the 69th minute with an exquisite touch past Kasper Schmeichel. He then scored the second with a header to break Leicester hearts.

Leicester

Unique record for Barnes, rare goal for Perez

As per Opta, Barnes has scored more UEL goals than any other Leicester player since the start of last season (4). He has gone level with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as the three all-time top scorers for Leicester in major European competition (4 each). Meanwhile, Perez netted his first goal for Leicester in 15 games. This was his first ever in European competition.

Do you know?

Napoli score in 22 consecutive matches

As per Squawka Football, Napoli have scored in 22 consecutive games in Serie A and European competition. This is a run stretching back to mid-February, when they lost 2-0 away to Granada.

Twitter Post

Check out the Europa League results