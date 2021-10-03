IPL 2021, KKR overcome SRH: Records broken

Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring affair in Dubai. Match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw SRH manage just 115/8 in 20 overs. However, KKR got past the target but were made to work really hard. SRH bowlers fought hard and applied a lot of pressure. KKR won with just two balls to spare. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

SRH lost Wriddhiman Saha (0) early on as the side kept losing wickets thereafter at regular intervals. Only, Kane Williamson (26), Priyam Garg (21), and Abdul Samad (25) got starts. In response, KKR saw the in-form Venkatesh Iyer (8) and Rahul Tripathi (7) make quick exits. SRH bowled well to make KKR go ultra defensive. However, Shumban and Nitish Rana won KKR the match.

Feats registered by Chakravarthy and Shakib

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed figures worth 2/26 from his four overs. The mystery spinner now has 15 wickets this season, becoming the first KKR bowler to achieve this tally. Since last season, Chakravarthy has claimed 32 wickets for KKR. Shakib Al Hasan (1/20) has raced to 62 IPL scalps at 28.27. He has steered clear of Mitchell Johnson (61).

15-plus wickets for the fifth successive season for Rashid

Rashid Khan was terrific for SRH once again with the ball. The Afghan spinner has 15 wickets this season at just 19.73. He has a sound economy rate of 6.16. For the fifth successive season, Rashid has taken 15-plus wickets for SRH. He now has 90 wickets in total, equaling Praveen Kumar and RP Singh's numbers. He has raced to 12 wickets against KKR.

KKR spinners do well against SRH

KKR's spinners Chakravarthy, Shakib, and Sunil Narine bowled exceptionally well against SRH. These three bowled 12 overs and conceded just 58 runs, claiming three wickets. This really hurt the Orange Army as they failed to get a move on.

Umran Malik bowls the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer

Umran Malik, who made his IPL debut tonight, after coming in for T Natarajan as a replacement player earlier, has now bowled the fastest delivery this season by an Indian pacer. Malik clocked 150.06kph. The previous fastest was RCB's Mohammed Siraj (147.68kph).