IPL 2021: Rutherford returns home after death of his father

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 10:15 am

Sherfane Rutherford has left the IPL bubble

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bubble to return home after the death of this father. The West Indian cricketer was recently roped in as a replacement player for Jonny Bairstow, who skipped the second phase due to bubble fatigue. Rutherford's exit is a blow for SRH, who remain bottom of the pile. Here's more.

Rutherford impressed in the 2021 edition of CPL

Rutherford was a central figure for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as they went on to clinch the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title. He ended up as the second-highest run-scorer for his side after Evin Lewis. Rutherford smashed 262 runs at 37.42. He went on to register three half-centuries with the best score of 58*.

SRH offer heartfelt condolences to Rutherford

"The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," the franchise tweeted.

IPL 2021: SRH are placed bottom

SRH have picked up just one win in IPL 2021 and lie bottom with two points from eight matches. They started the second phase of IPL 2021 with a defeat against Delhi Capitals. Notably, SRH will also be without T. Natarajan and Vijay Shankar for the coming games. Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 and Shankar was deemed as a close contact.

Rutherford's T20 stats

In 72 T20 matches, Rutherford has racked up 1,163 runs at 24.74. He has hit five half-centuries with the best score of 60. He has smashed 68 fours and 78 sixes. Rutherford, who bowls fast medium, has eight T20 wickets with a best of 3/19.