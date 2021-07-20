Raj Kundra, aide sent to police custody till July 23

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:40 pm

Raj Kundra was arrested last night by Mumbai Police

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested yesterday in connection with a pornography case. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that Kundra appears to be a "key conspirator," and that they "have sufficient evidence" against the businessman. His aide, one Ryan Tharp, was also arrested today morning. Both were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court, which sent them to police custody till July 23.

Fact

Till now, 12 arrests have been made in this case

Tharp was held from Nerul, said reports. With this, the number of arrests made in this case stands at 12. As per PTI, this came to the fore when a woman approached Mumbai Police complaining about being pressurized to do porn, after being promised an acting job. As per sources, apart from Kundra and Tharp, one Pradeep Bakshi, a UK-based businessman, is also involved.

About

WhatsApp chats reveal how Kundra carried out this racket

Group chats on WhatsApp between them reveal how huge money was made through these pornographic films. Kundra is also an investor in Bakshi-owned Kenrin Production House through which those were made and circulated. Umesh Kamat, Kundra's ex-PA worked as a representative for Kenrin in India. He gave deals to other agencies to make porn films, and also facilitated funding for all the parties.

Details

A case was registered way back in February this year

To note, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had registered a case in this regard way back in February this year "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." "We've arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the commissioner said.

Development

Last week, cops filed two FIRs, apprehended nine people

The Mumbai Police also had filed two FIRs and apprehended nine people last week for apparently "forcing" actors to shoot nude scenes for pornographic films. These were then released or streamed on paid mobile applications. Till now, there has been no comment from Kundra's manager or even his wife. Earlier, he was questioned in connection with a spot-fixing scandal that had engulfed Indian cricket.