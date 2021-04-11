Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 09:12 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to put up 187/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The Eoin Morgan-led side rode on a blistering inning by Nitish Rana, who went out all guns blazing. Top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi too contributed with a resounding knock in the middle. The SRH will aim to stay positive in the run-chase.

Match A look at the innings summary

KKR were off to a flier after David Warner put them into bat. Openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana shared a 53-run stand before the former departed. However, Rana continued with his onslaught, having played an 80-run knock. Tripathi too chipped in with a quick fire 53 (29). Later on, brilliant spells by Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan brought back SRH in the hunt.

Rana The flamboyant Nitish Rana does the job

The flamboyant Nitish Rana remained seamless in his approach. He made his intentions clear by hitting a boundary on the match's first ball. The 27-year-old was on the song against the fast bowlers in the powerplay. He carried a similar approach as the innings progressed. Rana brought up his 12th IPL fifty in 37 balls, having compiled a 56-ball 80 (9 fours, 4 sixes).

Feat Rahul Tripathi completes 1,000 IPL runs

Top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi joined Rana in the seventh over. He was aggressive from the start too, and didn't let the run-rate plunge. He slammed his fifth IPL fifty in mere 28 balls. During the innings, he went on to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL. Tripathi reached the milestone in his 45th innings. He registered a well-made 53 (5 fours, 2 sixes).

Spinners Vital spells by the Rashid and Nabi