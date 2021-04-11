David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad face Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh makes his debut for the Knights. The veteran off-spinner will share the spin duties alongside Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, SRH are going with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner atop.

Here we present the complete team news.