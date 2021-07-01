Most Australian players to be available for remaining IPL matches

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 01:28 pm

The majority of Australian players are set to turn up for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It is understood that most Aussies besides Pat Cummins, who had opted out earlier, will be taking part in the tournament. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host the remaining IPL matches in the September-October window. Here are further details.

Players

Which players will be available?

It has been learned that plenty of Australian players, including Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, and Daniel Sams, have pulled out of the West Indies tour, citing personal reasons. These players are expected to take part in the cash-rich league. Notably, the IPL is set to be a lead-up to the T20 WC, which will mostly take place in the UAE.

England

What about the England and NZ players?

As per reports, the BCCI is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the availability of the English players for the IPL. The ECB authorities had earlier declared that the players won't be made available for the IPL. Meanwhile, the players from New Zealand will likely participate in the remaining IPL matches.

Information

'England players unlikely to feature', Ashley Giles had earlier said

Recently, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket, confirmed that the English players won't be available for the second phase of IPL, with several tours and the Ashes lined up. It remains to be seen if the ECB relaxes the protocols.

WI

WI players likely to be available

Recently, Cricket West Indies (CWI) agreed to change the schedule of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to avoid a clash with the remainder of the IPL season. The BCCI had earlier requested the West Indies cricket board regarding the same, as the dates of the IPL and CPL would have overlapped. This enables the Caribbean stars to travel for the IPL.

BCCI

BCCI yet to formally inform the franchises

The authorities of the Indian cricket board have informed the IPL franchises that most foreign players will turn up for the second phase of the tournament. However, there has been no formal communication to the teams from the board. As per reports, the exact status will be conveyed to the teams by the BCCI around July 15.