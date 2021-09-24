Devdutt Padikkal vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: Decoding the IPL numbers

Sep 24, 2021

Statistical comparison between Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad (IPL)

Every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) gives youngsters opportunities to shine forth. Two such youngsters, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been in the spotlight of late. They will be at loggerheads as Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 35th match of the IPL 2021. Here, we compare the IPL numbers of Padikkal and Gaikwad.

Padikkal

A look at Padikkal's IPL numbers

Padikkal burst on to the league in the 2020 season. He was in top form, having racking up 473 runs at an average of 31.53. He smashed five half-centuries. The RCB opener has amassed 217 runs in the IPL 2021, taking his tally to 690 in 22 matches. Padikkal also has a century in the tournament. He has an overall average of 32.85.

Gaikwad

Gaikwad averages 44.36 in the IPL

Like Padikkal, Gaikwad also shone in the previous edition. He smashed three consecutive fifties toward the season's end even though CSK couldn't reach the playoffs. The right-handed batter has aggregated 284 runs from eight matches at 40.57 in IPL 2021. Overall, Gaikwad owns 488 runs at 44.36 in the tournament. He registered his highest score (88*) in the last game against Mumbai Indians.

Records

Padikkal broke several records with his ton

Earlier in the season, Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 101 (52) as RCB handed Rajasthan Royals a 10-wicket defeat. He became the fourth uncapped player after Shaun Marsh, Manish Pandey, and Paul Valthaty to score an IPL century. At 20 years and 289 days, Padikkal became the youngest to do so. He is also the youngest to slam a hundred in an IPL chase.

Do you know?

Padikkal smashed three fifties in his first four matches

Padikkal became the first player in the IPL history to register three fifties in his first four matches. He smashed 56 on his IPL debut, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Padikkal slammed 54 (vs MI) and 63 (vs RR) in his third and fourth match respectively.

Gaikwad

Notable feats of Gaikwad

Gaikwad slammed three consecutive fifties in CSK's last three matches in the 2020 edition (65* vs RCB, 72 vs KKR, and 62* vs PBKS). In the recent game against MI, Gaikwad registered his career-best score in the IPL (88*). He now has the highest individual score for CSK against MI. Gaikwad broke the record of Michael Hussey, who smashed 86* against MI in 2013.