IPL 2021: Who is Delhi Capitals' new recruit Ben Dwarshuis?

Ben Dwarshuis has replaced Chris Woakes

Australia cricketer Ben Dwarshuis has replaced England all-rounder Chris Woakes in the Delhi Capitals squad for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Woakes had pulled out of the remainder of the IPL in UAE because of personal reasons. Notably, Woakes had taken five wickets for DC in the first half of the season. Here we present a profile on Dwarshuis.

Second stint for Dwarshuis in the IPL

DC had released a statement saying that Dwarshuis will be "joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon". Interestingly, this will be Dwarshuis' second stint in the IPL. He was a part of the Kings XI Punjab in 2018 but he didn't get a chance to play. He was bought for Rs. 1.40 crore. Interestingly, his base price was Rs. 20 Lakhs.

Dwarshuis has claimed 100 T20 scalps

Dwarshuis has experience in T20 cricket, having claimed 100 wickets in 82 matches. He has a bowling average of 23.73 with the best performance of 4/13. He has taken two four-wicket hauls and has an economy rate of 8.19. He has played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers and domestic cricket for New South Wales, besides representing Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast.

A look at Dwarshuis' heroics in the Big Bash League

Dwarshuis is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League. He has claimed 85 wickets for the Sydney Sixers at an average of 22.98. The left-arm pacer has claimed one four-wicket haul (4/13. He was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the 2020-21 edition of the BBL. Dwarshuis claimed 24 wickets at just 16.79.

Dwarshuis adds depth in the DC unit

Dwarshuis will aim to make his presence felt for DC if given a chance. He has been a consistent force in the BBL and adds an extra bit of mileage as a left-arm pacer. With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and several other pacers in the mix, Dwarshuis adds more depth in the DC camp.