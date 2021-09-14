India could play two extra T20Is in England next year

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 11:54 am

India and England could play two extra T20Is next year

The BCCI has offered the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play two extra T20Is in the UK next year. At the moment, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England in 2022. The offer has been made so that the ECB can recover the losses incurred after the cancelation of the Manchester Test. Here's more.

Condition

'Extra games will be played with no demand of forfeiture'

The ECB was earlier urging the BCCI to forfeit the fifth Test at the Old Trafford, which was canceled over COVID-19 fears. However, the Indian cricket board refused to do so. Now, Shah has reiterated that India will play two extra T20Is in England only if there is no demand for the forfeiture. He added that India can play a one-off Test as well.

Information

ECB wrote to ICC for initiating the adjudication process

The ECB had earlier written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to start the "adjudication process" regarding the fate of Manchester Test. As per reports, the ECB has pushed ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to treat the canceled Test as forfeiture.

Situation

What is the current situation?

The fate of the Manchester Test is yet to be decided. If the game gets called off, it will be treated as abandoned and India will win the series 2-1. In case of forfeiture, England will be able to level the five-match series 2-2. Notably, the Indian cricket team hasn't won a Test series in England sine 2007.

Test

The Manchester Test was canceled over COVID-19 fears

The final England-India Test was postponed indefinitely as Indian players had expressed health concerns after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19. It was stated that more than one Indian player had apprehensions about taking the field. They had written a letter to the BCCI, discussing the health issues due to a COVID-19 case in the Indian camp.

Schedule

India will play in England in first half of July

As per the recently-announced schedule, India will return to England to play white-ball matches in 2022. The T20I series will commence on July 1 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Trent Bridge and the Ageas Bowl will host the next two T20Is (July 3 and 6). The three ODIs will be held at Edgbaston (July 9), The Oval (July 12), and Lord's (July 14).

Split-captaincy

Shah rubbishes reports of splitting captaincy

In another development, Shah rubbished the reports of splitting captaincy between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Recently, the Times of India reported that Rohit is expected to replace Kohli as Team India's limited-overs captain after the completion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, Shah said, "There is no such proposal and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him."