Team India to re-visit England for white-ball matches in 2022

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 06:35 pm

India will re-visit England to play white-ball matches in 2022

India will return to England to play white-ball matches in 2022. The ECB confirmed the same on Wednesday while announcing the schedule for England's 2022 home summer. India and England will be engaged in three T20Is and as many ODIs in July next year. England will also host New Zealand and South Africa in the summer. Here are further details.

NZ

England and NZ to play three Tests

England's summer will kick-start with three Tests against New Zealand. Notably, England had hosted New Zealand for two Tests earlier this year. This three-match series involving the two sides will be a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle. The three matches will be played at Lord's (June 2-6), Trent Bridge (June 10-14), and Headingley (June 23-27).

India

India will play in England in first half of July

After the conclusion of the three NZ Tests, England will host India for a white-ball leg. The T20I series will commence on July 1 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Trent Bridge and the Ageas Bowl will host the next two T20Is (July 3 and 6). The three ODIs will be held at Edgbaston (July 9), The Oval (July 12), and Lord's (July 14).

SA

South Africa to tour England for a full series

England will then host South Africa after the India series. The Proteas will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and three Tests. Riverside, Old Trafford, and Headingley will host the three ODIs. The three T20Is will be held at Bristol, Sophia Gardens, and the Ageas Bowl. Lord's, Edgbaston, and The Oval are the venues for the Test series.

Statement

Tom Harrison announces the schedule

"I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test Champions New Zealand," Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, said. "We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across formats, including three Tests."

Information

Edgbaston to host the 2022 Vitality Blast Finals Day

The ECB also confirmed that the 2022 Vitality Blast Finals Day will be held at Edgbaston on July 16. Meanwhile, the schedule for the women's home schedule, as well as the domestic seasons, will be announced shortly.