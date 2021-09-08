Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 04:07 pm

Djokovic has a 3-0 lead over Berrettini

World number one Novak Djokovic is set to play his fourth consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final this year. The Serbian defeated American Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the last 16 clash at the US Open. Djokovic will lock horns with sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, who overcame Oscar Otte in his fourth-round clash. Here, we decode the stats of Berrettini and Djokovic.

Djokovic

Djokovic has won all three Slams so far

Djokovic is 42-5 in the ongoing season. At the start of the year, he won a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown. By winning the French Open, he became the first player in the Open Era to win each Slam twice. Djokovic claimed his 20th Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon. He now has the joint-most majors along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Berrettini

Berrettini is 37-8 in the 2021 season

Berrettini has a win-loss record of 37-8 in the ongoing season. He has won two tour-level titles this season. He finished as the runner-up of Wimbledon after losing to Djokovic in the final. Before that, he won the ATP 500 tournament in London. Berrettini missed out on the ATP Masters 1000 title in Madrid as he lost to Alexander Zverev in the final.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Djokovic has a 3-0 lead over Berrettini in the ATP head-to-head series. The Serbian defeated him 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic and Berrettini also met in the Roland Garros quarter-finals earlier this year. The Italian suffered a 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7 loss in Paris. Prior to this, they met at the 2019 ATP Finals (Djokovic won 6-2, 6-1).

Title

Maiden ATP 500 title

In 2021, Berrettini won the biggest title of his career at the Queen's Club Championships. This was his first title at the ATP 500 level. He became the first debutant to clinch the title since Boris Becker in 1985. Berrettini overcame Cameron Norrie in the final. The Italian also defeated Andy Murray and Dan Evans en route to the final.

Feats

Notable feats of Berrettini

Berrettini reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in his first main-draw appearance (Madrid). At the French Open, he became the first Italian man to reach the fourth round at every major. Later that year, Berrettini became the first Italian to qualify for Wimbledon final. He is also the first Italian Grand Slam finalist since Adriano Panatta at 1976 Roland Garros.

Djokovic

Djokovic eyes a Calendar-Year Grand Slam

Djokovic is three wins away from scripting history. He could overtake Nadal and Federer to win the most Grand Slam titles. Djokovic is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam. The feat is achieved only by two men overall - Don Budge (in 1938) and Laver (in 1962 and 1969).