England vs India, 2nd Test: KL Rahul smashes a ton

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 10:56 pm

KL Rahul scored a brilliant century on Day 1

Indian cricket team opener KL Rahul hit a defiant century on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Lord's. Rahul, who scored 84 and 26 in the first Test, converted his watchful start into a ton to deflate the hosts. Rahul shared two brilliant partnerships and stood out with the bat to hand India an advantage. Here's more.

Stands

Rahul shares two defiant stands

Rahul shared a 126-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma (84) for the first wicket. He started cautiously and saw off the new ball before settling in. The strokes flowed and he ran well between the wickets. He also shared another defiant stand alongside Virat Kohli. The two players helped India consolidate their position in the match.

Twitter Post

Test century number six for Rahul

Opportunity

Rahul grabs Test opportunity with both hands

KL Rahul made a return after having last played Test cricket in 2019. He was struggling consistently and the team moved on. However, injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened up an opportunity for Rahul. He grabbed the chance with both hands. Rahul has worked hard and it's showing in his approach.

Information

Rahul smashes his sixth century in Test cricket

Rahul registered his sixth century in Test cricket and a third versus the Three Lions. This was his second century on English soil. He also went past the 700-run mark against England in Tests. He also surpassed the 2,200-run mark in Tests.