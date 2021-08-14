2nd Test: Root's brilliance helps England get past India's score

Aug 14, 2021

Joe Root scored his 22nd career Test century

Joe Root slammed a brilliant century to help England get past India's score of 364 on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's. England, who resumed Day 3 on 119/3, saw Root get past the 175-run mark as the hosts managed 391/10. England have the momentum after taking a 27-run lead. Root remained unbeaten on 180. Here's more.

Partnership

Root-Bairstow partnership steals India's thunder

Root and Jonny Bairstow did well in the first session and batted sensibly. Both players played good shots for fours as India erred in line and length. Their runs came at a quick rate and that unsettled the bowlers. Bairstow hit a 107-ball 57 and added 121 runs alongside Root for the fourth wicket. This helped England by scoring 97 runs until lunch.

Fans

England fans hurl bottle corks at KL Rahul

A sad incident took place on Day 3 in the 69th over when a section of the crowd at Lord's hurled bottle corks at Indian batsman KL Rahul. Notably, Rahul was standing at the third man boundary when he complained about something being thrown from the crowd. Skipper Virat Kohli who was the fielding on the slips, was not pleased with the incident.

Root

Root slams his 22nd Test century, surpasses 9,000 runs

Root raced to his 22nd Test hundred in the first innings. Once again, he steadied the ship for England, who were reduced to 23/2 yesterday. Root shared an 85-run stand with Rory Burns before adding another substantial stand alongside Bairstow. Root became only the second batsman from England to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

Feats

More notable records for the English skipper

Root registered his seventh Test hundred against India, the joint-most among English batsmen along with Cook. The former also became only the second England batsman to cross the 2,000-run mark against India in Test cricket. Root has equaled Cook's record of most international hundreds for England (38). The former now has the most Test hundreds in a calendar year by an England captain (5).

Bowling

How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Ishant Sharma claimed three wickets. He got the key wickets of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran. Mohammed Siraj, who took two wickets yesterday, claimed the crucial scalp of Bairstow to break the partnership. He also dismissed Ollie Robinson. Mohammed Shami bowled well in patches but conceded runs aplenty. Jasprit Bumrah and failed to take any wicket as Ravindra Jadeja controlled the run-flow.

Information

Bumrah's issue with no-balls

After a superb performance in the opening Test, Bumrah hasn't quite managed to keep his momentum. He has bowled 13 no-balls, including four in an over to James Anderson.