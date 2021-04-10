Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 09:17 pm

Delhi Capitals restricted Chennai Super Kings for 188/7 in match number 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Suresh Raina impressed for CSK with a sublime fifty and Moeen Ali got 36 but DC were pivotal in their application but faltered towards the end. Chris Woakes was superb for DC. DC will hope to bat well now. Here's more.

Two wickets DC start well to stun CSK

Avesh Khan trapped Faf du Plessis in the second over as CSK lost their first wicket. Du Plessis failed to open his account for CSK. Three deliveries later, Chris Woakes got the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad. Woakes bowled a dream ball sucking Gaikwad for a drive, who managed an edge to Shikhar Dhawan at slips. DC couldn't have asked for a better start.

Raina Raina comes back with a bang

Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, came back and scored a 36-ball 54. Raina hit three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 150.00. He was involved in a 53-run stand alongside Moeen Ali, who came in at number three. Moeen hit four fours and two sixes. Post that, Raina shared another 63-run stand alongside Ambati Rayudu (23).

Finish Curran and Jadeja help CSK finish on a strong note

CSK were reduced to 137/6 at one stage before the dangerous Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected their innings. The side ended strongly as DC leaked runs at the death. Curran, in particular was aggressive and struck the ball cleanly. He played a major role in hitting his brother Tom Curran for 23 runs in the 19th over.

Information Dhoni registers his fourth duck in the IPL