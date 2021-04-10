-
IPL 2021: Woakes, Curran to play for DC against CSKLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 07:17 pm
-
MS Dhoni''s Chennai Super Kings face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.
With Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in quarantine, the likes of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran are set to lead the bowling attack for DC.
Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is set to make his debut for CSK.
Here's the team news.
-
-
Information
Chennai Super Kings: Here's the playing XI
-
Chennai playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
-
Head-to-head
A look at the head-to-head record
-
Chennai Super Kings have had the wood over Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
The two teams have clashed in 23 games, with Chennai winning 15 of them.
They have a win percentage of 65.22 against DC.
Meanwhile, DC have managed to win eight games (win percentage: 34.78).
Notably, Delhi won both their matches against Chennai in the IPL 2020.
-
Information
Delhi Capitals: Here's the playing XI
-
Delhi playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
-
Information
Timing, TV listing and venue
-
The second match of IPL 2021 is set to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).