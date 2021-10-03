IPL 2021, RCB beat PBKS: List of records broken

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday. Chasing 165 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, PBKS, who were 91/0 at one stage, failed to get past the target (158/6). Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal were excellent for RCB. Here we present the records that were broken.

PBKS vs RCB

How did the match pan out?

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a solid start after they elected to bat. The duo shared a 68-run stand before the former departed.RCB lost two more wickets in quick succession. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers guided them to 164/7 in 20 overs. In response, the PBKS openers added 91 for the first wicket but RCB claimed precious wickets to stall PBKS.

Duo

IPL 2021: Kohli surpasses 350 runs, Maxwell slams fifth fifty

RCB skipper Kohli scored a 24-ball 25. He has gone past the 350-run mark this season (357). Kohli has now scored 350-plus runs in a season on 10 occasions. Maxwell slammed a powerful 33-ball 57, hitting three fours and four sixes. The Aussie international is the first RCB batter to surpass 400 runs this season (407). He registered his fifth IPL fifty this season.

Bowling

Shami is the third-highest wicket-taker this season

Mohammed Shami (3/39) bowled an excellent last over, taking two successive wickets. The senior Indian fast bowler is now the third-highest wicket-taker this season (18) at an average of 20.72. Overall, Shami has raced to 78 IPL scalps, going past Morne Morkel (77) and Lakshmipathi Balaji (76). Moises Henriques (3/12) claimed his best figures in the IPL. The Aussie now has 42 IPL scalps.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul surpasses 500 runs for the fourth successive season

Rahul scored a 35-ball 39 for PBKS, hitting one four and two sixes. The PBKS skipper is now the Orange Cap holder this season, becoming the second batsman after Ruturaj Gaikwad to achieve this milestone. Rahul has 528 runs at 52.80. Rahul has now scored 500-plus runs in four successive IPL seasons. He has gone past 500 runs against RCB in the IPL (501).

Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal registers these feats

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed figures worth 3/29 from his four overs. The right-arm spinner has raced to 14 wickets this season at 21.21. Overall Chahal has claimed 135 wickets in the IPL at 22.37. Chahal has raced to 25 wickets against PBKS, becoming just the third bowler with 25-plus wickets against them.

Do you know?

RCB have qualified for the playoffs

With this win, RCB have now qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021. They are the third side to achieve the same after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. RCB have 16 points from 12 matches, winning a third game in a row.

Information

Mayank's 57-run effort not enough for PBKS

Mayank Agarwal's 57-run knock wasn't enough for PBKS. The senior batter became the second player from his side to get past 400 runs this season (429). He smashed his fourth fifty this season.