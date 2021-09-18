IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Here is the match preview

IPL 2021: CSK and MI will lock horns in the 30th match

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be underway on September 19. Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in the 30th match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two sides have produced some riveting encounters in the cash-rich league in past. MI beat CSK in the last encounter between the two sides. Here is the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

MI and CSK are two of the greatest franchises in the IPL history. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, MI have had an edge over CSK. In 31 games, they have won 19 with a win percentage of 61.29. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have claimed 12 wins. Notably, MI have won six out of seven games against CSK since IPL 2019.

CSK

CSK could be without Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran

Faf du Plessis recently suffered a groin injury while playing in the Caribbean Premier League. As a result, Robin Uthappa could replace him at the top. All-rounder Sam Curran will also miss the encounter due to quarantine protocols. Probable XI: Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

MI

MI won't alter the Playing XI much

Mumbai Indians aren't expected to alter the side much in the impending game. They have a star-studded middle-order in the form of Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya. The bowling combination could vary according to the track in Dubai. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kishan, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Details

Pitch report, conditions, TV listing, and more

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The track here is known for its sluggish nature, where spinners usually get more help. Meanwhile, the temperature in Dubai will be around the 35-degree mark. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

Performers

A look at the top performers

MI skipper Rohit has amassed 752 runs from 29 games at a strike rate of 125.75 against Chennai Super Kings. In the bowling department, Kieron Pollard has scalped 14 wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/12. Against MI, Suresh Raina owns 820 runs at 30.37, while Dwayne Bravo has accounted for 28 wickets with the best match haul of 4/42.

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

The previous encounter between CSK and MI turned out to be a blockbuster. CSK smashed 218/4 after MI invited them to bat. Ambati Rayudu shone with a 27-ball 72*. Mumbai were off to a flier, with Rohit and Quinton sharing a 71-run stand. Pollard's unbeaten 87 (34) powered MI to victory. MI smashed 138 runs in the last 10 overs to complete the run-chase.