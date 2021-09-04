South Africa beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Janneman Malan scored 121 runs in the second ODI

A superb century by Janneman Malan helped South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. SA scored 283/6 as the match was reduced to 47 overs per side. Besides Malan's century, Reeza Hendricks scored 51. Sri Lanka were 114/4 when the rain came down. The match was again reduced to 41 overs as Lanka faltered after the resumption.

2nd ODI

How did the second ODI pan out?

SA added 43 runs for the first wicket before Aiden Markram was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne. Malan and Hendricks added 96 runs for the second wicket to build a platform. Lanka reduced SA to 177/3 before Malan and Klaasen added 86 runs. SL lost four quick wickets before Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka built a partnership. Tabraiz Shamsi (5/49) was excellent and hurt Lanka.

Duo

Malan slams his third ODI century, Hendricks chips in

Playing his ninth ODI, Malan went past the 600-run mark. He has 627 runs at 104.50. Malan registered his third ODI century and a first versus Sri Lanka. This was his second ODI match against the Lankans. Meanwhile, Hendricks has raced to 558 runs in 21 ODI matches at 27.90. He registered his third ODI half-century.

Feats

Rabada continues to excel against Lanka; third fifty for Asalanka

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets and has 126 in ODIs now. In 17 ODIs against Lanka, Rabada has claimed 27 scalps so far including 10 on Lankan soil. He now has nine wickets this year in ODIs. 25-year-old Asalanka hit his third ODI half-century in his seventh match in the format.

Do you know?

Rajapaksa scripts an unwanted feat

Making his ODI debut against India in July, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) continued to fall flat. He has registered a second successive duck in the series. He also has three ducks in five ODI matches.

Rain

Rain impacts the second ODI

The match was first reduced to 47 overs per side before the rain interrupted the game. Lanka were behind the DLS score after managing 114/4 in 25 overs. The overs were reduced to 41 after the match resumed, as Sri Lanka were set a revised target of 265.