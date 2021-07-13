Ireland stun South Africa in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Ireland claimed their first victory over South Africa in ODIs

Ireland stunned South Africa to win the second ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier, the first ODI was abandoned due to rain. Ireland rode on Andy Balbirnie's 117-ball 102 to post a challenging 290/5 in 50 overs. In reply, the Proteas folded for just 247. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Ireland added 64 runs for the first wicket and then another 60 for the second wicket. The third wicket saw Ireland add 70 runs before a 90-run partnership helped them add crucial runs. Harry Tector scored a 68-ball 79 as Balbirnie stole the show. In reply, SA were 51/2 before Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen added 108 runs. But that wasn't enough.

Ireland's Balbirnie hits seventh ODI ton, Tector shines as well

Balbirnie was part of three key partnerships and played a crucial knock. He was patient in his approach, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Balbirnie raced to 2,369 runs at 32.90. He smashed his seventh ODI century. Meanwhile, Tector hit his second ODI fifty in what was his 13th match. His knock was laced with six fours and four sixes.

Malan and Van der Dussen register these feats

Malan brought up his second ODI fifty as he went past the 300-run mark in ODIs. He hit a 96-ball 84 in an innings laced with seven fours and four sixes. Van der Dussen hit 49, getting past the 900-run mark in ODI cricket. Their century-plus stand is the highest for the third wicket against Ireland.

Ireland win first-ever ODI against SA

This was the seventh ODI between the two teams. Ireland have clinched their maiden ODI win over SA (W1 L5 N/R1).