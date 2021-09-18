Premier League, Ederson vs Alisson: Decoding the stats

Sep 18, 2021

Ederson and Alissson have been Premier League's two best keepers of late

Premier League goal-keepers Ederson and Alisson are two of the best goal-keepers Premier League has witnessed of late. Both these Brazilian keepers have produced match-winning performances aplenty. Ederson has been a chief architect and signed a new five-year deal recently. Alisson too signed a new deal until 2027 with Liverpool. Here we decode the stats between the two celebrated keepers.

Ederson

Ederson's Premier League numbers

Ederson has made 149 Premier League appearances so far. The Brazilian has managed to keep 74 clean sheets. He has clocked 253 saves, including three penalties. He has accounted for 34 punches, 65 high claims, 17 catches, and 94 sweeper clearances. He has conceded 106 goals and has six errors leading to a goal. He has made two assists as well.

Alisson

A look at Alisson's PL numbers

Alisson has made 104 Premier League appearances to date. He has managed to keep 47 clean sheets. Alisson has clocked 230 saves, including one penalty. He has accounted for 46 punches, 40 high claims, 15 catches, and 66 sweeper clearances. He has conceded 78 goals and has seven errors leading to a goal. He has scored one goal and registered an assist.

Success

Both keepers have won the PL title and Golden Glove

Man City's Ederson has won three Premier League honors under Pep Guardiola. Notably, he has won two Premier League Golden Glove awards in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. Meanwhile, Alisson won the Premier League title with Liverpool in 2019-20. He won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2018-19.

Ederson

A look at the career stats of Ederson

Ederson started his career with Ribeirao in Brazil, making 30 appearances. He appeared in 63 matches for Rio Ave next. He made 56 appearances for Benfica before moving to City. He has played 196 matches for City in all competitions. Ederson won four trophies with Benfica before continuing the run with City, where he has won 10 trophies to date.

Alisson

A look at Alisson's career stats

Alisson started his career with Internacional, making 115 appearances. He joined AS Roma next and went on to make 64 appearances. For Liverpool, he has played 135 matches so far. Alisson won four trophies with Internacional. He has won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool, besides the Premier League title.