A strike by Curtis Jones powered Liverpool to a 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool finally broke the deadlock after losing four straight league games. Notably, the Reds have won just two of their previous 11 games in the league. Meanwhile, the result leaves Liverpool in the sixth position on the points table.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sheffield United goal-keeper Aaron Ramsdale stood out in the first half, denying Liverpool any chances to score with some excellent saves. However, Jones drew first blood for the Reds three minutes into the second half. In the 64th minute, Firmino had an opportunity to score Liverpool's 7000th top-flight goal, however, it was given an own goal as it took a deflection off Kean Bryan.

Feats A look at the major feats

As per Opta, Jones, who scored last night, has become the youngest Liverpool player (20 years and 29 days) to score away from Anfield in the Premier League since Raheem Sterling (20y, 18d) scored against Burnley in December 2014. Meanwhile, Liverpool's second goal was their 7,000th in the English top-flight league. They have become the second team to achieve this after Everton (7,108 goals).

Information A forgettable season for Sheffield United

Sheffield United suffered their 21st Premier League defeat of the season. They have become the first side since Newport County in the fourth tier (in 1970/71) to lose 21 of their first 26 matches in an English Football League season.

Victory First victory for Liverpool since beating West Ham United 3-1