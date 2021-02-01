-
Chelsea beat Burnley, secure first win under Tuchel: Records brokenLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 12:13 pm
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta scored his first goal of the season as Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0 in Premier League on Sunday.
This also marked the first win for Thomas Tuchel as the manager of Chelsea.
The result helped Chelsea climb to the seventh spot on the points table, while Burnley are reeling at 15th.
Here are the records broken.
Match
How did the match pan out?
Azpilicueta opened the scoring for Chelsea five minutes before half-time with a deflected shot.
He slotted home a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Although the Chelsea captain had a couple of other opportunities to score in the second half, Burnley goal-keeper Nick Pope denied them.
Later on, defender Marcos Alonso volleyed on from a tight angle to score the decider.
Information
A maiden win for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
As stated, Tuchel won his first game as manager of Chelsea. He has now become the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League games (in charge) since Rafael Benitez in November 2012.