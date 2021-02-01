Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium on Sunday night. Beating Spurs 1-0, Brighton produced their first league win at home in the ongoing season. On the other hand, this was the second defeat in this week for Spurs after Thursday's 1-3 loss to Liverpool. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Leandro Trossard handed Brighton a crucial first-half lead as Pascal Gross helped him score the opener. This turned out to be the only goal of the game. Spurs were without the injured Harry Kane and struggled to create quality chances. They aimed to restore parity in the second half, however, Brighton managed to hold them, and eventually took home three points.

Information Brighton's first home league win since June 2020

Brighton have secured their first league win at home in the 2020/21 Premier League season. Prior to this, they had won their last home fixture in June 2020, having defeated Liverpool 2-1. Brighton were win-less at home ever since.

Spurs Spurs have won two of their last nine league games

Before this defeat, the Jose Mourinho-managed Spurs lost 1-3 to Liverpool at home. Notably, they have won only two of their last nine league games since topping the table. On the points table, Spurs remain at number six, having gained 33 points from 20 matches so far this season. They are at par with Chelsea and Everton in terms of points.

Mourinho Some unwanted records for Mourinho

Mourinho has now lost all three of his away league games against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. He has lost three consecutive away games to an opponent for the first time in his managerial career. As per Opta, this is the 11th time a side managed by him has had one shot or fewer in the first half of a Premier League game.

Records A look at the other records