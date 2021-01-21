Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 10:47 am

Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after a 2-1 win over a spirited Fulham side. For the seventh time this season, United went behind away from home but came back to snatch victory. Paul Pogba's sensational strike in the second half helped United as they battled some nervy moments towards the end. Here we present the records broken.

#FULMUN United scrape past spirited Fulham at Craven Cottage

The Red Devils were found napping in the early minutes as Ademola Lookman ruthlessly exploited them with a neat finish after being fed. United responded as Bruno Fernandes hit the post and moments later his cross saw Fulham's goal-keeper fumble with Edinson Cavani scoring a striker's goal. Pogba's spectacular left-footed drive midway through the second half settled matters. However, Fulham were constantly threatening United.

Numbers United are unbeaten in 13 successive league games this season

After 19 games, United have collected 40 points. They have notched up 12 wins, four draws, and three losses. United are unbeaten in 13 successive league games this season since a 1-0 loss at home against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Fulham are placed 18th with 12 points from 18 matches. They are also winless in eight Premier League games.

Duo Pogba and Cavani register these records

As per Opta, Pogba has scored a league goal from outside the penalty area with his left foot for the first time since January 2015 for Juventus versus Chievo in Serie A. Cavani is the first Manchester United player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches.

Opta stats United script these unique records

Manchester United have won 94 Premier League matches after conceding the first goal. This is the most of any side in the competition's history. United have won seven Premier League games after going behind this season. Notably, only Newcastle United in 2001-02 (10) and United themselves in 2012-13 (9) have done so more in a single campaign.