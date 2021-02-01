AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, on Monday, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who recently posted pictures of his training in Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter. He has now become the sixth Formula One driver to contract the deadly virus. Gasly informed that he is in isolation and following the health protocols. Here is more.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I have been in contact with during these last days. I am currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities," wrote Gasly on Twitter.

Gasly has now become the sixth Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier, the likes of Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc had tested positive for coronavirus. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Williams principal Simon Roberts, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll and Pirelli boss Mario Isola had also contracted the virus.

Earlier, F1 organizers had revealed a revised calendar for the 2021 season. The season will now commence with the Bahrain Grand Prix, starting March 28. Imola will hold the next race on April 18, with Australia hosting the third-last race of the season on November 21. Meanwhile, the last race of the season will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

