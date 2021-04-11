Universe Boss Chris Gayle is set to take the centre stage in the 14th edition of Indian Premier League. He recently featured for West Indies against Sri Lanka after taking part in the PSL. Now, he will be seen in action as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in fourth match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. We analyze his performance against RR.

Record His record against RR

At present, Gayle is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 4,772 runs. He owns most hundreds in the tournament's history (6) along with 31 fifties. Against Rajasthan Royals, he has amassed 499 runs from 16 games at a strike-rate of 134.14. He has the fifth-most runs against the Rajasthan-based franchise. The phenomenal tally also includes 29 sixes and 48 fours.

Information Most sixes against RR in the IPL

As expected, Gayle has smashed most number of sixes against Rajasthan Royals (29) in the IPL. The likes of Yuvraj Singh (28) and AB de Villiers (24) follow him on the tally. Moreover, Gayle has a highest score of 99 against RR.

Battles Gayle has completely dominated Jaydev Unadkat so far

Gayle has a terrific record against Jaydev Unadkat in the IPL. He has scored 72 runs off 28 balls against Unadkat, while Unadkat has never dismissed him. He has also smashed all-rounder Chris Morris for 43 runs off 42 balls, however, Morris has dismissed him thrice. Gayle will also be a threat to leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia, who has conceded 18 runs against him.

Information Gayle has a strike-rate of 205.17 at the death

Just like the 2020 edition, Punjab will aiming to play Gayle at number three. Interestingly, Gayle has a strike-rate of 135.19 in the powerplay, which climbs to 158.90 in the middle overs (7-15). He becomes even dangerous at the death (SR: 205.17).

Punjab vs RR Will Gayle fire against RR this time?