The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on April 9. Ahead of the impending season, the BCCI has made a number of changes to make the game more balanced. The changes have been induced as a result of some unusual umpiring decisions, which sparked several on-field controversies of late. Let us have a look at the these vital changes.

Soft signal removed in BCCI's updated guidelines

In an interesting development, the soft signal rule for both catches and obstructing the field dismissals has been removed for the upcoming IPL edition. Now, the umpire at the bowler's end will consult with the square-leg umpire in such situations, before referring to the TV umpire. The 'soft signal' rule was under the scanner in the India-England series.

Decoding the soft signal rule

During tight calls in a match, concerning catches and obstructing the field dismissals, the on-field umpire has to make a decision before going to the third umpire. The TV umpire then views every possible replay in slow motion in order to come up with a conclusion. However, in case of an inconclusive evidence, the original decision of the on-field umpire stands.

Soft signal will not be applicable: BCCI

The updated playing conditions state, "The on-field umpire giving soft signal while referring the decision to the third umpire will not be applicable." "Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler's end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker's end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire."

BCCI retains the umpire's call

Besides soft signal, there have been several debates on the usage of umpire's call element of DRS. The umpire's call (on-field umpire's original decision) is used while referring lbw decisions. It remains intact in case of inconclusive evidence from the referral. In the latest guidelines, the BCCI has decided to stick with the rule even though several players are against it.

The guideline related to umpire's call

Here is what the updated guideline related to umpire's call reads. "Umpire's Call is the concept within the DRS under which the on-field decision of the bowler's end umpire shall stand, which shall apply under the specific circumstances where the ball-tracking technology indicates a marginal decision in respect of either the Impact Zone or the Wicket Zone."

