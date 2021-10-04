IPL 2021: Who is SRH's fast bowler Umran Malik?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 05:17 pm

Umran Malik made his debut in the IPL for SRH against KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has seen Lockie Ferguson and Anrich Nortje bowl the fastest deliveries so far. In the top 10 fastest deliveries, the Ferguson and Nortje dominate the show. However, there is one Indian pacer who finds his name in between - Umran Malik. He made his IPL debut on Sunday for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. We present the details.

Umran clocked 151.03 km/h against KKR on Sunday

Umran can bowl real fast and he showed his attributes against KKR on Sunday. He bowled several times over the 145 km/h mark. Notably, he bowled two deliveries that were above the 150 km/h mark. His 151.03 km/h delivery is now the seventh-fastest in IPL 2021. Besides, he also bowled another delivery at 150.06. He is the only Indian pacer in the top 25.

Fastest deliveries in IPL 2021 (top 10)

Lockie Ferguson (KKR) 152.75 km/h. Lockie Ferguon (KKR) 152.74 km/h. Anrich Nortje (DC) 151.71 km/h Anrich Nortje (DC) 151.37 km/h Lockie Ferguson (KKR) 151.33 km/h Lockie Ferguson (KKR) 151.20 km/h Umran Malik (SRH) 151.03 km/h Anrich Nortje (DC) 150.83 km/h Lockie Ferguson (KKR) 150.39 km/h Anrich Nortje (DC) 150.21 km/h

Key details about Umran Malik

Umran has played one List A match so far, giving away 98 runs from his 10 overs and claiming a wicket. This was against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has played one T20 match as well, picking up 3/24 at an economy rate of just six. The T20 match was against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Umran was a short-term replacement for T Natarajan

Umran was already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler. He was included in the squad as a short-term replacement player for left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is what an IPL press release had stated

"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the IPL media release stated.

Umran was groomed by Irfan Pathan

Umran was born on November 22, 1999. He hails from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. He bowls right-arm fast. Notably, Umran was groomed by former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan during his tenure as a mentor with the Kashmir-based side.

