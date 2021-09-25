IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals overcome Rajasthan Royals: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 07:14 pm

Shreyas Iyer played a solid knock for the Capitals

Delhi Capitals gave a solid account of their bowling to defend a score of 154/6 against Rajasthan Royals (121/6) in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Shreyas Iyer played a superb 43-run knock to help DC get to a decent total. The DC bowlers then claimed early wickets to put pressure on RR and seal the deal. Here's more.

DC vs RR

How did the match pan out?

DC lost two early wickets (21/2) before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added a 62-run stand for the third wicket. RR struck back and got both these batsmen to reduced DC to 90/4. Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav added 31 runs as DC went on to get 154/6. In reply, RR lost wickets at regular intervals as Sanju Samson's valiant effort wasn't enough.

Feats

Pant gets past Sachin's IPL runs tally

Iyer showed his class once again for DC and since his return from injury he now has two successive 40-plus scores. Playing his ninth match against RR, he now has 236 runs, going past Tillakaratne Dilshan's tally (230). Meanwhile, Pant (24) has raced to 2,351 runs, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (2,334). Pant now has 300 runs against RR at 60.00.

DC bowlers

Avesh and Nortje claim these feats

DC pacer Avesh Khan (15) has become the second bowler this season to claim 15-plus scalps after Harshal Patel (19). Anrich Nortje, who claimed 22 wickets for DC last season in the UAE, has raced to 26 in this middle east nation. Playing just his second match this season, Nortje continued his fine form. He has four wickets.

Feats

Other notable feats in the match

Veteran spinner R Ashwin is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker against RR in the IPL (17). RR managed just 21 runs in the PP overs. This is now the joint-lowest powerplay score in IPL 2021. Samson smashed his 14th IPL fifty as he got past 2,900 runs, becoming the 19th-highest scorer in the tournament. Samson is now the fourth-highest scorer in IPL 2021.

Information

Mustafizur and Sakariya get to 10-plus wickets in IPL 2021

Mustafizur Rahman bowled well (2/22). He has raced to 34 IPL wickets, equaling the likes of Dan Christian, Pawan Negi, and Mitchell Starc. Mustafizur and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) have joined Chris Morris (14) in terms of 10-plus wickets for RR in IPL 2021 (10 each).