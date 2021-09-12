South Africa take 2-0 lead in T20Is against Sri Lanka

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead and pocket the three-match series. On a surface that helped spinners, the Lankans were all over the place, being bowled out for a paltry 103 in 18.1 overs. In response, SA chased down the target in just 14.1 overs (105/1). Here are the details.

SL vs SA

How did the match pan out?

The Lankans were 59/2 at one stage before suffering a collapse to manage 103. Kusal Perera (30) was the top scorer. For SA, Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20), Aiden Markram (3/21), and Keshav Maharaj (1/10) claimed seven wickets between them. In response, Quinton de Kock hit a 48-ball 58* to help SA get past the target.

De Kock

De Kock surpasses ABD in terms of T20I runs

Quinton de Kock is now the third-highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20Is. He has raced to 1,699 runs at 33.98, surpassing AB de Villiers. De Kock slammed his 10th T20I fifty. He shared two crucial stands alongside Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram to help SA win. Hendricks managed 18, whereas, Markram scored an unbeaten 21.

Bowling

A look at the bowling feats

Playing his 41st T20I, Shamsi has raced to 49 scalps at 21.08. He has steered clear of Morne Morkel (46) to become SA's third-highest wicket-taker. Markram registered his best bowling spell in T20Is. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22) impressed. He has 36 wickets in T20Is at just 14.50.

Do you know?

South Africa extend their winning run against Lanka

This was the 15th T20I meeting between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Proteas registered their ninth T20I victory against Sri Lanka. This was their fourth successive win against the Lankans in T20Is as well.