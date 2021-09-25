IPL 2021, PBKS beat SRH in low-scoring game: Records broken

Sep 25, 2021

Punjab Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday. The low-scoring match saw PBKS managed just 125/7 in 20 overs. SRH bowlers were terrific on a two-paced wicket which was slow. However, PBKS bowlers did a commendable job as Jason Holder's unbeaten 47 wasn't enough. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

PBKS lost both openers in quick succession with the score reading 27/2. After a 30-run stand, PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Aiden Markram (27) showed some character on a slow pitch. In response, Mohammed Shami struck gold, getting David Warner and Kane Williamson early on. Jason Holder played a blinder for SRH but it wasn't enough. Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) was excellent.

Rashid Khan continues to impress

Rashid Khan continued his brilliance with the ball. The Afghanistan spinner gave away just 17 from his four overs, claiming one wicket. Rashid now has 87 wickets at 20.13, His economy rate reads 6.21. In IPL 2021, Rashid has 12 wickets under his belt. Rashid now has 18 wickets in just 10 matches against PBKS at 12.94.

Notable feats for the SRH bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed one wicket and now has 140, going level with R Ashwin. Jason Holder claimed three wickets for 19 runs and was pick of the SRH bowlers. He registered his best returns in an IPL match. Holder, who claimed 14 scalps last season, has raced to 25 wickets in the IPL. Sandeep Sharma (1/20) claimed his ninth wicket against PBKS.

Shami and Bishnoi excel for PBKS

Shami bowled a maiden over and conceded just 14 from his four overs, claiming two scalps. He has raced to 73 wickets, matching Trent Boult's tally. Shami now has 11 wickets in 11 matches against SRH. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 (13). Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) registered his best bowling figures in the competition.

Rahul gets past 400 IPL runs this season

KL Rahul, who scored 21, became the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to complete 400-plus runs in the IPL 2021 season. Rahul now has 325 runs against SRH, surpassing Gautam Gambhir (324).