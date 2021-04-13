Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 02:39 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to meet each other in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday. SRH lost their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, whereas, RCB got off to a winning start in the opener against Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be keen to get two vital points. Here's more.

H2H Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides

The Sunrisers have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams. In 18 meetings, SRH have won 10 games so far. RCB have pocketed seven victories. One match didn't have any result. In IPL 2020, the two sides met on three occasions. SRH and RCB shared the spoils with one win each. The IPL Eliminator saw SRH gain a six-wicket victory.

SRH Star performers for SRH against RCB

David Warner leads the show in terms of runs against RCB. The former Delhi Daredevils batsman has racked up 700 runs against RCB at 43.75. He has smashed one hundred and seven fifties with a best of 100*. In terms of bowling, right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma has clinched the most wickets against RCB. He has 23 scalps at 18.21.

RCB Star performers for RCB against SRH

For RCB, Virat Kohli has scored 531 runs against SRH at an average of 37.92. He is the second-highest scorer against SRH in IPL history. The 32-year-old has smashed four half-centuries against SRH with a best of 93*. Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for RCB against SRH. He has claimed 16 scalps at 25.37.

Records Records that can be scripted in the match