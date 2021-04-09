The 14th edition of IPL will be kick-off in a few hours at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener. The RCB will try to exploit MI skipper Rohit Sharma's weakness of dealing with spinners. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would be the man to watch out for. Let us analyze Rohit's performance against Chahal.

Rohit vs Chahal A look at the battle between the two

Rohit is IPL's fourth-highest run-scorer with 5,230 runs from 200 matches at 31.31. On the other hand, Chahal owns 121 wickets in 99 matches, including a best match haul of 4/25. So far, Rohit has managed to score 29 runs off 31 balls by Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him once. Chahal has managed to restrict the flow of runs against Rohit.

Information Rohit vs RCB, Chahal vs MI

Rohit has third-most runs against RCB in the IPL. From 27 games, he has racked up 697 runs at a strike rate of 136.67. The tally also includes 31 sixes and 62 fours. Besides, Chahal has 19 wickets from 13 matches against MI (Best: 4/38).

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers

Over the years, Rohit has struggled to make an impact against spinners in the IPL. He has scored 1,745 runs against spinners, and has been dismissed 45 times by them, as of now. Meanwhile, leg-spinners have managed to dismiss him 17 times. Notably, Chahal could perturb Rohit in the powerplay as well. He owns 16 wickets at 28.56 in the first six overs.

MI vs RCB MI vs RCB: What to expect?