In a major development, Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League. Hazlewood had earlier pulled out of the IPL 2021 as he wanted to give himself "the best chance to be mentally and physically ready" for the upcoming international assignments. Here is more.

Left-arm pacer Behrendorff has been effective for Australia in white-ball cricket. He has the ability to extract bounce from any surface due to his tall frame. The 30-year-old has picked up 16 wickets from 11 ODIs, and also owns seven T20I scalps. Behrendorff made his IPL debut in 2019 for Mumbai Indians. He has scalped five IPL wickets from as many matches so far.

Behrendorff missed the 2020 IPL as he has decided to undergo back surgery. He has had a history of back issues, that also saw him miss the IPL 2018. The pace spearhead has also missed many international games due to the same issue.

Behrendorff has joined the CSK set-up in place of Hazlewood, who recently opted out of the tournament. The latter became the third Australian to pull out after Josh Phillipe and Mitchell Marsh. Hazlewood was bought by CSK in 2020 for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. He ended up playing only three games for the franchise in that edition.

