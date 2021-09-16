Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni: Decoding the stats (IPL)

Statistical comparison between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will begin with the riveting clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Two of IPL's greatest captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, will lock horns on September 19. The duo has been playing since the inaugural edition of the tournament. Here, we decode their stats.

Rohit

A look at Rohit's IPL career

Rohit started his career with the Deccan Chargers. He won the title with them in 2009 before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011. In his leadership, MI won as many as five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). Rohit is presently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. He has scored 5,480 runs from 207 matches at an average of 31.49.

Dhoni

MS Dhoni in the IPL

Dhoni has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings since the first season. He was a part of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were serving a two-year ban. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles (2010, 2011, and 2018). He has the eighth-most runs in the league (4,669), the second-most by a CSK batsman.

Record

Rohit, Dhoni have scored over 4,000 runs for their franchises

Dhoni is the second-highest run-scorer for the CSK after Suresh Raina. He has racked up 4,095 runs from 181 matches at an average of 41.78. The tally includes 21 half-centuries. Dhoni has smashed most number of sixes for the Yellow Army (187). Meanwhile, Rohit is leading run-scorer for MI with 4,310 runs. He also scored a hundred for them.

Opponents

Dhoni vs MI, Rohit vs CSK

Dhoni has the second-most runs by a CSK batter against MI. He has scored 679 runs from 36 matches at an average of 33.95 against them. The CSK skipper has returned unbeaten 11 times in these matches. On the other hand, Rohit is the highest run-scorer from MI against CSK. He has aggregated 752 runs against them with the help of 7 fifties.

Captaincy

Here is the captaincy record of Dhoni and Rohit

Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain in terms of match-wins. He is the only captain to win over 100 matches (115). Dhoni has also led in the most number of matches (195). He also remains the only skipper to lead a single franchise to 100 wins (CSK: 110). Meanwhile, Rohit has led in 123 matches. Under him, MI have won over 70 games.