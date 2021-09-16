Virat Kohli vs David Warner: Decoding the stats (IPL)

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 05:16 pm

Decoding the IPL stats of Virat Kohli and David Warner

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been a champion performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), accumulating the most runs in the competition. RCB are placed third in the IPL 2021 table as the remainder of the season starts from September 19 in the UAE. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad stalwart David Warner has big reputation in the tournament as well. We decode their stats.

Kohli IPL

A look at Kohli's IPL career

In 199 IPL matches, Kohli has racked up 6,076 runs at an average of 37.97. Kohli has the second-most hundreds (5) and owns 40 fifties. The tally includes 524 fours and 205 sixes. He has the record for most runs in a single edition (973) in 2016. Kohli is the only player to have represented one franchise (RCB) since the inaugural IPL edition.

Warner IPL

A look at Warner's IPL career

In 148 matches, Australia's Warner has accumulated 5,447 runs at an average of 42.22. He has smashed four centuries and 50 half-centuries. Warner has hit 525 fours and 201 sixes at a strike rate of 140.13. He has won the Orange Cap on three occasions (highest). Notably, Warner helped SRH win the IPL 2016 honor. He had scored 848 runs that season.

Feat

Both players have scored 4,000-plus runs for their respective franchises

Kohli has the distinction of scoring the most runs for a single franchise, having played all of his matches for the RCB since the inception of the tournament. However, former Delhi Daredevils batsman Warner has scored over 4,000 runs for SRH. He has registered 4,012 runs at 50.78. He has two tons and 40 half-centuries for SRH.

Captaincy

Captaincy records of the two players

Kohli has led the RCB in 132 IPL matches so far, the second-most after MS Dhoni (195). He is one of the four captains to win 60 or more matches in the IPL. Kohli carries a win percentage of 48.04. Warner was axed as SRH skipper midway in the 2021 season. He has managed 69 matches, winning 35 and losing 32 (two tied).

Consistency

How consistent are these two batters?

Between 2014 to 2020, Warner scored 500-plus runs on six successive occasions. Notably, he had missed the IPL 2018 season. His tally reads 528, 562, 848, 641, 692, and 548. In IPL 2021, he has 193 runs. Kohli has managed 500-plus runs on five occasions in his career. The last time he did so was in 2018 (530). He has 198 runs this season.

Information

Kohli and Warner have safe pair of hands

It's safe to say both Kohli and Warner have enjoyed themselves on the field, hardly dropping catches. Kohli has taken 79 catches in the IPL, whereas, Warner has grabbed 68.