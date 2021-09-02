England vs India, 4th Test: Hosts dominate Day 1 proceedings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 11:08 pm

Chris Woakes made a sensational return for England

England continued from where they left off at Edgbaston in the fourth Test against India. The match being played at the Kennington Oval saw India being asked to bat first. Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes were sensational, helping England to bowl India out for 191 in the first innings. In reply, the English openers were dismissed early. The Test is well poised.

Openers

India lose both openers early

India needed a strong start but the openers fell in quick succession after adding 28. Suddenly India were 28/2 after a start and credit to England for the breakthroughs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Woakes of a ball that moved away from a tight line. KL Rahul, who started by hitting three boundaries, was beaten on the inside edge, being trapped leg before.

Duo

Pujara and Rahane's struggles continue

Barring a fighting 45 and a solid 91, India's number three batter Cheteshwar Pujara has endured a torrid time on this tour. He played a poor shot, edging a ball that swung away. James Anderson had Pujara once again, who managed a 31-ball 4. Ajinkya Rahane's sorry state of affairs continued. Once again, he was caught at slips, going for an away ball.

Effort

Virat Kohli and Shardul put up some fight

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit a second successive fifty. He looked in good touch, hitting eight fours in a 96-ball knock. Notably, Kohli went past the 23,000-run mark in international cricket. He has achieved the feat in 490 innings. India need to thank Shardul Thakur for his gutsy 36-ball 57. He hit seven fours and three sixes. Shardul's effort helped India get to 191.

Bowling

Woakes and Robinson were terrific for England

Woakes was the pick of England bowlers, ending with 4/55. His delivery to Rohit was a peach. Woakes showed his value after returning from an injury. Robinson has been terrific in the series and once again he bowled effectively. His tight line and length made things difficult. He bowled nine maidens. Anderson was off in his first spell but came back strongly.

Wickets

India get three important wickets

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the new ball, dismissing Rory Burns, who played a ball onto the stumps. He got rid of Haseeb Hameed next with a short ball outside the off-stump. India got the big fish in Joe Root next, who was cleaned up by Umesh Yadav. Root, who is in excellent touch, hit four fours in a 25-ball 21.